In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, president and CEO of Aboitiz Economic Estates and Aboitiz Land said, “It’s always nice to be recognized for the work that you do. Obviously, it’s a validation that the blood, sweat and tears that we put in every day mean something."

He said the group would also measure its progress through employment generated within its developments.

“By next year, we will measure our success by the number of jobs created in our developments. Hopefully, by next year, we’ll be adding to the currently just over 100,000 jobs within our economic estates,” he added said.

Filinvest Land Inc. won Best Large-Scale Housing Developer, while Futura Homes Palm Estates and Claremont took the awards for Best Housing Development (Visayas) and Best Affordable Housing Development (Luzon), respectively.

Federal Land NRE Global Inc. won Best Sales Gallery Interior Design for The Observation Sales Pavilion, while the Riverpark Gateway District Showroom received Best Sales Gallery Architectural Design. Midpark Towers of ASEANA Residential Holding Corp. was named Best Lifestyle Condo Development.

“Building Filipino dreams and communities amid adversity, this past year has not been easy. Geopolitical tensions have rippled through global markets, while inflationary pressures have squeezed margins and household budgets,” said Cyndy Tan Jarabata, president of TAJARA Leisure & Hospitality Group Inc.

The awards marked their 14th year of recognizing excellence and innovation in Philippine real estate.