The US Open recently announced its record prize money, with the women's singles champion set to take home a staggering $5.5 million, or around P339 million.

Should Eala match or surpass her performance from last year by reaching the second round, her earnings will jump to $190,000, or approximately P11.7 million.

Eala earned $154,000, or P8.79 million, after reaching the second round of the US Open last year — her first Grand Slam main draw victory as a professional.

There will also be more money at stake for the rising Filipina sensation as she is set to compete in the mixed doubles event alongside Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The pair is guaranteed to share $35,000, or around P2.1 million, simply for entering the mixed doubles main draw, with the prize increasing as they advance in the tournament.

Eala's biggest payday so far came during her historic Wimbledon campaign last July, where she reached the Round of 16 and earned around P24.3 million.