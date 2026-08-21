“FUNaloMAX is purpose-built for a broader, more dynamic audience — players who want a faster, bolder experience on their own terms,” Bloomberry Resorts Corp. President and COO Gregory Francis Hawkins said. “We are no longer dependent on third-party platforms to execute our vision.”

The app also introduces MAX Rewards, a six-tier loyalty program featuring a “Daily Shortcut,” which allows qualified players to advance from the entry-level Spade Rookie tier to the Joker tier based on a day’s play.

Players earn MAX Points through real-money wagers on slots, live casino tables, Bingo and Perya games. The points can be converted into e-vouchers.

Deposits and withdrawals are supported through Maya and DragonPay.

FUNaloMAX said a future phase of the MAX Rewards Shop will offer physical merchandise and Solaire hospitality experiences.

The app is available through Apple’s App Store and as an Android APK.