Solaire’s FUNaloMAX has launched its next-generation mobile app alongside MAX Rewards, a six-tier VIP loyalty program designed to offer faster access and rewards for players.
The platform uses an in-house architecture developed to improve loading times and performance, including on slower internet connections. It also features optimized screens and Face ID login.
“FUNaloMAX is purpose-built for a broader, more dynamic audience — players who want a faster, bolder experience on their own terms,” Bloomberry Resorts Corp. President and COO Gregory Francis Hawkins said. “We are no longer dependent on third-party platforms to execute our vision.”
The app also introduces MAX Rewards, a six-tier loyalty program featuring a “Daily Shortcut,” which allows qualified players to advance from the entry-level Spade Rookie tier to the Joker tier based on a day’s play.
Players earn MAX Points through real-money wagers on slots, live casino tables, Bingo and Perya games. The points can be converted into e-vouchers.
Deposits and withdrawals are supported through Maya and DragonPay.
FUNaloMAX said a future phase of the MAX Rewards Shop will offer physical merchandise and Solaire hospitality experiences.
The app is available through Apple’s App Store and as an Android APK.