Following the arrest, alias “Donald” underwent a medical examination before being turned over to the Mandaluyong City Police Station’s custodial facility for proper disposition and further legal proceedings.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the arrest demonstrates the PNP’s responsibility to enforce the law fairly and professionally, regardless of a person’s nationality.

“Whether Filipino or foreign national, kapag may valid warrant, we have a duty to enforce it properly. We will continue to do that with fairness, professionalism, and respect for due process,” Nartatez said.

The operation is part of the PNP’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations under its Focused Agenda, supporting the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in strengthening public safety and the effective enforcement of the law.

The PNP remains committed to lawful and professional police service in line with “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”