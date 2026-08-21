The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested a foreign national wanted for an alleged violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, reinforcing its continuing efforts to locate individuals with standing warrants and bring them before proper authorities.
Police arrested alias “Donald,” 44, a Canadian national, on Monday, 17 August, along F. Martinez Street in Barangay Plainview, Mandaluyong City. The arrest was carried out by personnel of the Mandaluyong City Police Station’s Warrant and Subpoena Section by virtue of an Alias Warrant of Arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 213 of Mandaluyong City for violation of Section 4(e) of Republic Act No. 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.
Following the arrest, alias “Donald” underwent a medical examination before being turned over to the Mandaluyong City Police Station’s custodial facility for proper disposition and further legal proceedings.
PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the arrest demonstrates the PNP’s responsibility to enforce the law fairly and professionally, regardless of a person’s nationality.
“Whether Filipino or foreign national, kapag may valid warrant, we have a duty to enforce it properly. We will continue to do that with fairness, professionalism, and respect for due process,” Nartatez said.
The operation is part of the PNP’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations under its Focused Agenda, supporting the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in strengthening public safety and the effective enforcement of the law.
The PNP remains committed to lawful and professional police service in line with “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”