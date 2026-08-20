He explained that he was not thin-skinned when it came to “legitimate and public scrutiny” of his work as a public official, but noted that he would not stand for commentary focused on his disability.

“Recently, online trolls have become more personal and discriminating in their attacks against me. Even more disturbing, they have used my medical condition to humiliate and ridicule me,” Cendana said.

The lawmaker stressed that disabilities should not be treated as a laughing matter and be weaponized as a tool to dehumanize an individual.

“It is not right to violate the dignity or worth of any person, whether disabled or not,” he maintained.

Cendana mentioned that his disability was due to the stroke that he had experienced. As a survivor of the disease, he mentioned that he would no longer let degrading language pass without legal action.

The Akbayan representative said that he was going to warn online pages, influencers, and individuals that were publishing materials containing the discriminative remarks, communicating with his lawyers for filing of cases.

“I will continue to welcome legitimate criticism and public scrutiny. But attacks that cross into harassment, humiliation, and discrimination will be dealt with accordingly,” he expressed.

“I will not remain silent.”

Cendana has been a staunch critic of the current administration, pushing for law reforms and legislation that protected the rights of the LGBT+ community.

He assumed public office under Akbayan Partylist in 25 September 2024 and was sworn into a new term after the 2025 national elections.