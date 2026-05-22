Cendana to Robin: Act better

That was how Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendana described the remarks of Senator Robin Padilla denying that he helped fellow Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa “escape” Senate premises on 14 May.

Through a statement released this Friday, Padilla said that he along with Bato did not necessarily leave the upper house unlawfully, noting that there was no resistance from police personnel that were scattered around the area.

In an interview with Net25, the senator mentioned that he was merely doing a favor for his political ally who personally approached him to hitch a ride only to be dropped off at an undisclosed location in Makati City.

“Ang sabi ni Senator Bato, ‘Sasabay na ko.’ Alangan namang tanggihan ko yun? Walang sasakyan si Senator Bato dahil inihatid lang siya sa Senado ng sasakyan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano,” he said.

(Senator Bato said, ‘Let me hitch a ride.’ Why would I refuse him? He had no vehicle because he came to Senate riding a car of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano)

His statements came after CCTV footage of the both of them leaving the Senate premises around 2:30 a.m. of 14 May were released to the public.

Since the news about Bato’s supposed escape broke out, Padilla has been tagged as a “person of interest” by the National Bureau of Investigation as they attempt to serve the former’s warrant of arrest from the Intentional Criminal Court (ICC).

Despite the painted image of innocence that Padilla crafted with regards to his assistance to Dela Rosa, Cendana publicly called out the senator for being an accessory to his ally’s evasion of law.

“Sabi ni Robin, hindi niya itinakas si Bato, pero inamin niyang kasama niya sa kanyang getaway vehicle. Kung sino pa yung artista, siya pa yung chaka ang acting. Binoe, confirmed nang kasabwat ka,” he said in a Facebook post.

(Robin said he did not run away with Bato, but he admitted that he hitched a ride on his getaway vehicle. For an actor, he doesn’t really act well. Binoe, its confirmed that you are an accomplice)

Under a separate post, the solon quipped that the known Duterte-allied senator may be experiencing “FOMO” or the fear of missing out concerning Bato and former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Our authorities should investigate and question Sen. Robin on the whereabouts of Bato and file the necessary charges,” he stated.

Cendana noted that Padilla could be subjected to separate charges for violating Section 70 of the Rome Statute which lists obstruction of officials as a punishable offense.

As it currently stands, the actual whereabouts of the Dela Rosa remains unknown as authorities are ramping up efforts to arrest him after the Supreme Court (SC) denied his prayer to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the ICC warrant.

The high court noted, however, that the denial of the petition for a TRO did not mean that the entire case was already resolved as other issues remain pending in the ongoing proceedings on his case.











