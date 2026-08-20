Based on OCD data as of 6 a.m., the reported fatalities, which are still undergoing verification, included 15 in Benguet, four each in Rizal and Batangas, two in Caloocan, and one each in La Union, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro and Negros Occidental.

The OCD said the deaths were attributed to landslides, rockslides, fallen trees, drowning, strong currents, electrocution and vehicular accidents.

Authorities also recorded 19 injured people and three missing.

Some 628 evacuation centers are sheltering 13,957 families, or 47,277 individuals.

Mariano said 1,882 houses were damaged, while 226 were destroyed.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P4.6 billion, while agricultural losses were placed at P1.4 billion.

The government has provided P95.78 million worth of assistance to affected communities, according to the OCD.