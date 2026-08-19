The operation was led by the Luna Police Station, with support from the La Union Police Intelligence Unit, La Union Police Intelligence and Drug Monitoring Unit, 1st La Union Provincial Mobile Force Company, Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1, PIT La Union-RIU 1 and Luna Municipal Law Enforcement Team, in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 1.

Police recovered four heat-sealed sachets containing about 15 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops, valued at an estimated standard drug price of P1,800.

Authorities also seized two electronic vapes containing about 46 milliliters of suspected marijuana oil, with an estimated standard drug price of P10,120.

Other items recovered were two electronic vapes, one box each of banana-flavored, gummy bear-flavored and bubble gum-flavored vape juice.

The seized items were marked and inventoried at the scene in the presence of the suspect and required witnesses.

Meanwhile, in Naguilian, a 45-year-old construction worker was arrested at about 11:55 p.m. following another buy-bust operation.

The operation was conducted by the Naguilian Municipal Police Station, La Union Police Intelligence Unit and La Union Police Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with PDEA Regional Office 1.

Police recovered three heat-sealed sachets containing about 1.20 grams of suspected shabu valued at P8,160 and two sachets containing about 2.30 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves valued at P276.

Also seized were a Realme cellular phone, a genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, three P1,000 boodle money bills, a coin purse and a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle.

Police said both operations were conducted from the afternoon until late evening of August 18, with the suspects arrested after allegedly engaging in illegal drug transactions with police poseur-buyers.

The seized items were marked and inventoried on-site in the presence of the suspects and mandatory witnesses as required by law.

Charges for alleged violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, were being prepared against the suspects.

The suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.