The Abra Weavers of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will formally represent the country in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

The 2025 MPBL champion will be part of the 12 teams that will play in the 2026-27 season that includes Japan B.League champion Nagasaki Velca, and Korean Basketball League (KBL) finalist Goyang Sono Skygunners.

“We are delighted to welcome both MPBL and the Abra Weavers to the EASL family,” said Henry Kerins, CEO of EASL.

“Abra has quickly established itself as one of the Philippines’ strongest clubs, and we’re excited to see them compete against Asia’s best. Bringing the MPBL into EASL further strengthens our presence in one of the world’s great basketball nations and represents another significant step forward as we look forward to our biggest and most competitive campaign yet.”

"This is a proud moment for the MPBL,” said MPBL founder and Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao. From the beginning, our vision has been to create opportunities for Filipino basketball to continue growing. The Abra Weavers have shown what is possible when a team represents its community with ambition, discipline and pride. They have the opportunity to represent our league and Philippine basketball against some of the best teams in Asia. We are excited to partner with EASL and look forward to this new chapter together.”

As one of the team’s first acts as an EASL member, Abra team manager Christopher Conwi and head coach Yong Garcia attended the 2026-27 EASL season workshop recently.

“Having an MPBL team compete in EASL is an important milestone for us,” said Joe Ramos, CEO of the MPBL. “Our goal has always been to provide our clubs and players the most competitive stage at the highest level. After being tested and proven at home, Abra are ready for the international stage, and we’re excited for fans across Asia to see what they can do.”

The Weavers' participation in the EASL effectively ends its tie-up with the Philippine Basketball Association, which previously represented the Philippines since it was still the Asia League in 2017.