The 7-foot-3 versatile big man’s arrival gave Gilas a boost in size as the Philippines hosts Jordan on 28 August and Iran on the 30th at the Mall of Asia Arena – both must-win games in its bid for a fourth straight World Cup appearance.

"As we have said, it's a do-or-die situation and we're extremely happy that he responded to the call," Cone said.

Gilas has lost its last four games after a 2-0 start.

The Filipinos’ lack of size and imposing presence underneath has been a headache for Cone after getting dominated by Australia and New Zealand in the previous two windows.

Gilas barely made it to the second round, where their carryover record puts the squad in a tight spot to win with no room for error.

"No doubt, he's a game-changer for us. I already feel like a better coach with him in the fold," Cone added.

The 24-year-old Sotto was a late confirmation as he plans to focus on landing a stint in the United States National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Cone, in an interview last Friday, said that he had not gotten any word about Sotto’s decision to join the squad.

Sotto last played for Gilas two years ago during the qualifying window for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

He suited up for the Philippines in a 93-54 rout of visiting Hong Kong on 24 November 2024 where he finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of play.

Sotto, unfortunately, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in January 2025 while playing in the Japan B.League.

Now already in tip-top shape, Sotto is expected to bring ceiling and firepower against the Middle Eastern giants in Group E.

"You know what time it is?!" wrote Sotto on his Instagram post Monday night with his photo wearing the blue Gilas jersey.

Aside from Jordan (5-1) and Iran (5-1), Gilas will also face Syria (2-4) in the next window on 27 November. Also in Group E are unbeaten Australia (6-0) and New Zealand (4-2).

Teams face the squads they have not played in the first round twice, with the top four teams in each pool securing tickets for the main draw in Qatar next year.

Cone said Gilas had a good initial closed-door practice session at the San Miguel Corporation training facility.

“First day of practice was great, especially because Kai joined us in practice. He is taking a break from his schedule to play for us in the window,” the multi-titled tactician said.

Gilas is also preparing for its title defense in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games slated to run from 10 to 20 September.

There are two set Gilas teams – a FIBA window crew composed of a mix of overseas-based players and those from the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) while the Asiad roster will be mostly from the pros.