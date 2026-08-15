It was a special reunion for two voices forever connected to one of Disney’s most beloved heroines.
Lea Salonga shared a memorable moment with Ming-Na Wen during “Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Experience,” where the Filipina Broadway star took the stage to perform songs from Disney’s celebrated collection.
Their meeting carried extra meaning for fans of the 1998 animated classic “Mulan.” Wen provided the speaking voice of the courageous title character, while Salonga brought Mulan’s singing voice to life, including the unforgettable song “Reflection.”
Years after helping introduce Mulan to audiences around the world, Salonga and Wen’s reunion offered a nostalgic reminder of their enduring place in Disney history.