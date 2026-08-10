At around 5 p.m., police personnel served the warrant against the accused at Malaya BF Martinville in the same barangay.

The warrant was issued on 20 November 2025 by Judge Nerina C.N. Anastacio-Mendinueto of the Las Piñas City Regional Trial Court Branch 199 for violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The accused is detained at the Las Piñas City Police Station custodial facility pending the issuance of a commitment order from the court of origin.