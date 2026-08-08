Eala survives McNally test
“I think I survived that one. It was tough,” Eala said.
“I think I survived that one. It was tough,” Eala said.
Alex Eala continues her stint in the Canadian Open after a hard-fought 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory over world No. 70 Caty McNally of the United States in the Round of 32 at the Sobeys Stadium in Toronto on Saturday (Manila time).
The 21-year-old Eala endured two hours and 39 minutes of action as her quest for her second Women’s Tennis Association title continues.
“I think I survived that one. It was tough,” Eala said.
“I want to thank Caty for a great match, being a great sport. It's one of those matches that could've gone either way. I think it was really down to details and a little bit of luck, so give her her flowers.”
Eala will next face world No. 14 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Monday at the same venue.