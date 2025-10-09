LTO revokes Pampanga driving school, clinic accreditation over fake TDC seminar

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Thursday said it has revoked the accreditation of a medical clinic and a driving school based in Pampanga for the illegal conduct of a Theoretical Driving Course (TDC) seminar.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said Vosh Medical Clinic and Seven C Driving School OPC held a TDC and student permit caravan without coordinating with the agency.

The worst part, according to Mendoza, was that participants were asked to pay P600 to P750 and were issued medical and TDC certificates without any actual seminar taking place from August 16 to 17.

“Clearly, there were numerous violations in the conduct of this illegal activity. And these violations were proven in the course of the investigation,” Mendoza said.

The LTO investigation stemmed from information received about the caravan held by Vosh Medical Clinic and Seven C Driving School OPC in Pampanga. It was found that neither entity coordinated with the LTO but made it appear that the event was supported by the agency. The activity was even advertised as a free TDC seminar.

The investigation also revealed that no actual TDC seminar occurred, but those who paid were given certificates of completion. Photos and videos of the violations were obtained by LTO investigators during the probe.

In a separate decision signed by Mendoza, he stated that the collusion “undermines the regulatory framework established by law and policy and further erodes public trust and confidence in the LTO as a regulatory and enforcement authority.”

He added that the acts committed were “serious and grave” as they involved a willful breach of public duty and a blatant disregard for public safety, as well as an active role in misleading the public and compromising the integrity of the driving education system and driver’s license issuance.

“Given the gravity of the violation, the imposition of the penalty of revocation is called for,” the decision read. “Wherefore, premises considered, the penalty of revocation is hereby imposed against respondents,” it added.

Mendoza said the decision should serve as a strong warning to all driving schools and medical clinics accredited by the LTO to strictly comply with regulations.