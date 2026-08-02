According to reports, the Grade 9 student was allegedly stabbed by his 14-year-old classmate inside the school premises after a dispute involving P10 in change from a bottled water purchase at the school canteen.

“Schools must be sanctuaries. Violence on our campus is unacceptable and demands accountability and collective action,” DepEd said.

The department said it has mobilized support measures for those affected by the incident, including psychosocial interventions and coordination with authorities.

“We are extending full support to the victim’s family, deploying trauma counseling for affected learners and staff, cooperating fully with law enforcement, and conducting a thorough review of campus security protocols,” it said.

DepEd added that ensuring the safety of learners requires cooperation among schools, families, communities and law enforcement agencies, reiterating its commitment to maintaining schools as safe spaces for children.

The victim’s family, meanwhile, said they intend to pursue legal action against the suspect and are seeking accountability over possible lapses in school safety measures.

The 14-year-old suspect has been classified as a child in conflict with the law (CICL) and is currently under the custody of a Bahay Pag-asa facility, where he is undergoing evaluation in accordance with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act.