According to the investigation, four of the women believe the alleged conduct they experienced could amount to criminal offenses, including sexual assault and statutory rape. Among the claims are allegations of an assault in a Las Vegas motel involving a 17-year-old, explicit phone conversations that allegedly began when one accuser was 16, an alleged threat of sexual assault in a London hotel when another woman was 19, and an allegation of sexual activity with a 17-year-old in California.

The BBC reported that Leto did not respond to its requests for comment regarding the latest allegations or the documentary.

The new investigation follows an earlier report published by Air Mail in June 2025, in which nine women accused the Oscar-winning actor of sexual impropriety and inappropriate behavior involving minors over nearly two decades.

At the time, representatives for Leto categorically denied the allegations contained in the Air Mail report, describing them as false.

No criminal charges related to the allegations have been announced, and the claims have not been proven in court.