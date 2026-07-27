Internet access remained high across all geographic areas and socioeconomic classes, while the Visayas posted the biggest increase in internet usage compared to March 2026.

Social media continues to dominate online behavior, with virtually all internet users saying they access the web to check their social media accounts. Nearly all respondents also use the internet to consume news about government and politics, while many browse content related to entertainment and other personal interests.

However, more than half also use the internet for online buying and selling, while email use increased compared to the previous survey.

Facebook remains the country's most widely used social media platform, with nearly all internet users maintaining an account, followed by YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X.

The survey also showed TikTok posting the most notable increase in account ownership since March, while Facebook and YouTube retained their lead among online platforms.

When it comes to news consumption, Facebook remains the leading online news source for Filipinos, with YouTube a distant second. TikTok, vlogs, news websites, Instagram and X followed as other sources of online news.

Despite the widespread use of digital platforms, concerns over false information remain high.

About 72 percent of Filipino adults described disinformation as a big problem in the country, while only a small minority viewed it as a minor issue. Nearly one-fourth said they were undecided.

Most respondents also said they try to verify conflicting information by consulting another trustworthy source instead of relying on the first version they encounter or simply following what most people believe.

Among internet users, opinions were divided on whether widely shared online content should be believed, with 41 percent saying they were likely to trust information shared by many people while 44 percent remained undecided.

When asked how they determine which online information to believe, respondents most often cited the source of the news, followed closely by their own personal beliefs. Smaller groups said they rely on the number of shares or likes, the opinions of family and friends, trusted government officials, private sector personalities or celebrities, and influencers.

The Pulse Asia survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 adults nationwide from 28 June to 3 July and 6 July, with a ±2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.