More Filipinos turn to AI for mental health support

More Filipinos are turning to support than the global average, according to AXA Philippines’ 2026 Mind Health Report, highlighting both the promise and risks of AI-powered wellness tools.
The study, conducted with research firm IPSOS, found that 29 percent of Filipinos regularly use AI for mental health management, significantly higher than the global average of 21 percent. Adoption is strongest among those aged 18 to 34 and individuals who already identify as having a mental health condition.
But the technology comes with drawbacks. Around 33 percent of Filipino users said they felt uneasy after receiving AI guidance, while 25 percent reported recommendations that led to harmful behavior.
The report also showed that mental health challenges remain widespread despite slight improvements. About 31 percent of Filipinos remain in a "languishing" state, with financial instability and social unrest among the biggest stressors.
Younger Filipinos face additional pressure from constant connectivity. They spend an average of 7.5 hours on screens daily, with 98 percent saying excessive screen time negatively affects their lives through poor sleep, reduced focus and emotional exhaustion.