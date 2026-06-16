More Filipinos turn to AI for mental health support

More Filipinos are turning to support than the global average, according to AXA Philippines’ 2026 Mind Health Report, highlighting both the promise and risks of AI-powered wellness tools.

The study, conducted with research firm IPSOS, found that 29 percent of Filipinos regularly use AI for mental health management, significantly higher than the global average of 21 percent. Adoption is strongest among those aged 18 to 34 and individuals who already identify as having a mental health condition.