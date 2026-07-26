BARLIG, Mountain Province — Police in Barlig, Mountain Province have warned the public against an online buy-and-sell scam in which an individual falsely claims to be a member of the Philippine National Police to deceive motorcycle buyers.
The scheme was uncovered after a prospective buyer called the station's official hotline to verify the identity of a seller claiming to be a police officer.
According to the Barlig Municipal Police Station, scammers are using edited and artificial intelligence-generated photos, videos and other digital content to impersonate police personnel and gain the trust of potential victims.
Police also clarified that the station does not operate dark-colored pickup trucks bearing the markings "PNIP Barlig" or "PNP Barlig." Official Barlig police vehicles are white, carry red government license plates and display standard PNP markings.
Police Capt. Melvin L. Salvador, the station's public information officer, stressed that official police vehicles are used solely for government operations and are never authorized for private business, commercial transactions or delivery services.
Authorities urged the public to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be a police officer before making any payment or transaction and to report suspicious activities through the Barlig police hotline at 0995-538-3570 or the nearest police station.