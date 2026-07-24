EA Sports also confirmed that EA Sports FC 27 will launch globally on 25 September 2026, with early access available for eligible Ultimate edition players.

Among the biggest additions this year is the FUT Gallery, a new feature that allows players to permanently collect and showcase their favorite Ultimate Team player items while earning rewards as they expand their collection.

The game will also introduce the Hall of FUT, bringing back fan-favorite Ultimate Team cards from previous editions, while Club Membership Rewards will recognize returning players through EA's loyalty program.

EA said FC 27 will feature more than 21,000 players, 800 clubs and national teams, 140 stadiums, and 35 leagues, maintaining its position as the world's largest officially licensed football video game.

The publisher is expected to reveal additional gameplay details, game modes, and new features ahead of the game's September release.