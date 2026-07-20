The victory capped a remarkable campaign for La Roja, who lifted their second men's World Cup trophy after their maiden triumph in 2010. Spain also became the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup titles.

Rodri was named the tournament's Golden Ball winner as the best player after orchestrating Spain's midfield throughout the competition. The Manchester City star played a pivotal role in Spain's unbeaten run, controlling possession and dictating the tempo in every knockout match.

Spain also swept the remaining major individual honors.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón received the Golden Glove award after anchoring the tournament's stingiest defense, while teenage defender Pau Cubarsí was named Best Young Player, capping a breakout World Cup at just 19 years old.

France captain Kylian Mbappé secured the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 10 goals. Although France settled for fourth place following a thrilling 6-4 loss to England in the third-place playoff, Mbappé's scoring exploits were enough to claim the award.

The FIFA Fair Play Award went to the Netherlands, recognizing the team's exemplary discipline and sportsmanship throughout the expanded 48-team tournament.

The 2026 edition was the largest World Cup in history, featuring 48 teams, 104 matches, and being co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The expanded format produced several surprise stories, including impressive runs by Morocco, Norway, Cape Verde, and Colombia before traditional powers ultimately dominated the latter stages.

England finished third after defeating France 6-4 in a high-scoring playoff, while Argentina settled for runner-up honors after falling just short of back-to-back World Cup titles.

2026 FIFA World Cup major award winners: