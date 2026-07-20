The operation stemmed from the arrest of an alleged agent of an illegal fertilizer manufacturer, whose information led authorities to the clandestine warehouse.

Personnel from the Rizal and Talavera Municipal Police Stations, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Nueva Ecija Provincial Field Unit, Regional Special Operations Group 3, Provincial Intelligence Unit, Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office, and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) participated in the raid.

Authorities identified the warehouse owner as Daniel Delos Santos, 52, proprietor of Don Fertilizer Manufacturing.

Investigators said Delos Santos failed to present the permits and licenses required to manufacture fertilizer. Verification by the FPA also showed the facility was operating without the necessary registration.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. lauded the operation, saying it safeguards farmers and consumers from the harmful effects of counterfeit agricultural inputs.

"Illegal fertilizers rob farmers of their hard-earned income by reducing yields, undermine our food security, and pose potential risks to public health and the environment. We will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure only safe, effective, and properly registered agricultural inputs reach our farmers," Tiu Laurel said.

FPA Director Glen Estrada said the agency is intensifying its crackdown on illegal manufacturers and traders.

"We will relentlessly pursue illicit manufacturers and traders of unregistered and illegally manufactured fertilizers and pesticides. These illegal products hurt farm productivity and essentially rob our farmers of their limited funds," Estrada said.

The seized fertilizer, equipment, and vehicles are now under FPA custody pending documentation and disposition. Police are preparing criminal charges against Delos Santos for violating Presidential Decree No. 1144 before the Provincial Prosecutor's Office in Cabanatuan City.