The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is expanding efforts to strengthen the country's health research workforce through its Health Research Capacity Building (HRCB) Grant Program on Monday, which supports researchers and institutions in developing innovative, evidence-based solutions to emerging health challenges.

The program provides funding for initiatives that enhance technical expertise, specialized skills, research leadership, mentorship, and institutional capacity in line with national health research priorities.

DOST Sec. Renato Solidum Jr. said the HRCB Grant Program continues to build competencies, expand research opportunities, and strengthen institutions to create a more responsive health research and development community.