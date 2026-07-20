The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is expanding efforts to strengthen the country's health research workforce through its Health Research Capacity Building (HRCB) Grant Program on Monday, which supports researchers and institutions in developing innovative, evidence-based solutions to emerging health challenges.
The program provides funding for initiatives that enhance technical expertise, specialized skills, research leadership, mentorship, and institutional capacity in line with national health research priorities.
DOST Sec. Renato Solidum Jr. said the HRCB Grant Program continues to build competencies, expand research opportunities, and strengthen institutions to create a more responsive health research and development community.
Among the latest projects supported are the DOST-Food and Nutrition Research Institute's digital food and nutrition learning platform, the Philippine Science High School System's Healthy Learning Institution initiative, and the University of the Philippines Manila's (UPM) "NeuroLakbay" project, which promotes neuroscience research and encourages more health professionals to specialize in the field.
Solidum reiterated that the program reflects the department’s continued investment in researchers, learners, and partner institutions to advance health research and development and improve health outcomes nationwide.
Interested health researchers and institutions are encouraged to watch for future DOST Call for Proposals (CFP) announcements through the official communication channels of DOST and DOST-PCHRD for funding opportunities under the HRCB Grant Program.