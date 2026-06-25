PAOCC nabs Korean, Japanese fugitives in Metro Manila

Inoue was arrested on 23 June along the corner of Washington and Dela Rosa streets in Makati City.

Authorities alleged that he served as a senior member and manager of the Luffy Group, a Japanese criminal syndicate involved in large-scale fraud operations across several countries.

According to the PAOCC, members of the group allegedly impersonated Japanese police officers and officials from Japan's Ministry of Finance to deceive victims.

Kim, who is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was arrested in Mandaluyong City on 18 June through a joint operation involving Philippine law enforcement agencies and the Korean National Police Agency.

"Today, we gather here to recognize the successful arrest of Korean national and fugitive Kim Sihun, a subject of an Interpol Red Notice," Acorda said.

He added that the arrest of Inoue also demonstrated the Philippine government's continuing cooperation with international law enforcement agencies in combating transnational organized crime.

Acorda declined to discuss possible future operations but said international coordination through Interpol, ASEANAPOL, the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime and other partner agencies remains crucial in locating and apprehending foreign fugitives.

The two foreign nationals have been turned over to the Bureau of Immigration for documentation and deportation proceedings.

"You may cross borders, change identities, and attempt to hide behind distance, but when nations cooperate, when agencies coordinate, and when communities communicate, you will be found," Acorda said in a message directed at foreign fugitives.