No Pinoy casualties in powerful back-to-back Venezuela quake: DFA

There are an estimated 74 Filipinos in Venezuela, many of them are religious missionaries, according to the department.

Despite the positive development, the DFA assured that it’s still coordinating with the Philippine Embassy in Bogota to assess the situation of Filipinos in the affected region.

“The embassy is in touch with our nationals in the capital, Caracas, and in the city of Barinas. They have been advised to shelter safely in place and monitor local news for updates,” the DFA said.

A powerful 7.2 magnitude jolted Venezuela on Wednesday evening, followed by a stronger 7.5-magnitude in less than a minute, with over 20 aftershocks.

Striking at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles), the earthquake's epicenter was located west of the coastal community of Morón, roughly 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of Caracas.

The back-to-back quakes toppled buildings and knocked down power lines. The United States and other countries announced that aid is already underway.

Venezuela had already been placed under a state of emergency following the major twin quakes, killing at least 32 people and injuring 700, as of writing.

The death toll is expected to rise further as search and rescue operations are still ongoing.