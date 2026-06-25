NMP to launch free training program in August

“Filipino seafarers are among the country’s key economic contributors, and ensuring access to quality and affordable training is a vital and well-deserved investment for them,” Del Rosario said.

The move follows the approval by Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac of a memorandum waiving training fees for 22 existing regular courses.

Combined with the 33 courses already offered free of charge, the initiative increases the total number of free training programs to 55. Regular training fees previously ranged from P714 to P6,000, depending on the type, scope, and duration of the course.

The program covers full courses, refresher courses, and management-level training, providing seafarers greater access to mandatory certification requirements and professional development opportunities.

Professional Development Courses (PDCs), meanwhile, will continue to be offered at substantially reduced rates.

Del Rosario said the initiative is expected to ease the financial burden on Filipino seafarers by lowering the cost of required training and certifications amid rising living expenses.

He added that the program supports Republic Act No. 12021, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2024, which promotes accessible and affordable maritime education to strengthen the competitiveness of Filipino maritime professionals.

NMP is currently drafting implementing guidelines covering enrollment procedures, prioritization mechanisms, and other operational requirements to ensure a transparent and equitable rollout of the free-training program.

The agency is also pursuing plans to expand its regional presence through proposed training centers in Tanza, Cavite, for Luzon and Davao City for Mindanao. Feasibility studies are underway in partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines.

A subsumed agency of the Department of Migrant Workers, NMP is the country’s only government-operated maritime training and research institution, with its main training complex in Tacloban City and a liaison office in Makati City.