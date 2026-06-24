Artist Peter Markus Jentes unveils Quiet Collisions: Geometries of a Fractured Calm, a solo exhibition that reflects a more personal and introspective direction in his artistic journey. Known for his structured approach influenced by geometry, design, and advertising, Jentes now embraces a freer visual language where precision meets spontaneity.

The collection features layered compositions combining acrylic, paper, spray paint, coffee, ink, and pencil, creating works that blur the line between order and unpredictability. A recurring horizon motif serves as a symbol of transition, capturing the delicate space between stability and disruption, clarity and uncertainty.

Inspired by a transformative period in his life that began in 2024, the exhibition traces Jentes’ movement from emotional turbulence toward a renewed sense of balance. Through subtle color fields, geometric forms, and textured surfaces, Quiet Collisions invites viewers to reflect on the coexistence of vulnerability and resilience, revealing how moments of fracture can ultimately lead to calm.