Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Not everyone who sends sweet messages is sincere. Do not easily believe especially online.

Health: Eat bananas or chicken soup to strengthen your body during rainy days.

Career: There will be a last-minute work request. Stay calm, you can handle it.

Wealth: Do not put out money for an “investment” without a contract or receipt.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for protection and luck in business. Have your transaction space or cash flow corner at home checked.