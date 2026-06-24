Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Not everyone who sends sweet messages is sincere. Do not easily believe especially online.
Health: Eat bananas or chicken soup to strengthen your body during rainy days.
Career: There will be a last-minute work request. Stay calm, you can handle it.
Wealth: Do not put out money for an “investment” without a contract or receipt.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for protection and luck in business. Have your transaction space or cash flow corner at home checked.
OX
Love: Someone is being cute but will not fully reveal themselves — that is a red flag.
Health: Warm up your body with ginger tea every morning.
Career: You will handle a team conflict well.
Wealth: Do not send downpayments to suppliers you have not fully verified.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for smart deal making. Ask which direction is best for verifying contracts.
TIGER
Love: Someone acts sweet but then asks for load or GCash — start doubting.
Health: Keep your feet dry especially when commuting in the rain.
Career: Your improvement in report handling will be noticed.
Wealth: It is better to buy things with warranty than cheap but risky ones.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for protection against impulsive deals. Feng Shui your shopping or checkout station at home.
RABBIT
Love: Connection is not just about butterflies. Check if they are consistent in actions.
Health: Eat soup and avoid too much soft drinks.
Career: You will receive help from an unexpected coworker.
Wealth: Do not fall for “limited time offer” traps if you do not really need it.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for financial clarity.
DRAGON
Love: A person who truly cares will not show up only when they need something.
Health: Exercise at least 15 minutes indoors for blood flow.
Career: A new task will be added. You can multitask.
Wealth: Avoid “guaranteed earnings” that have no detailed plan.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet for scam defense energy. Feng Shui your online cart review spot at home.
SNAKE
Love: They might just be using you as an “emotional escape.”
Health: Avoid staying up too late especially if you have work the next day.
Career: You will be given a new role. You deserve it.
Wealth: Do not send money to social media sellers with no track record.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet to filter connections properly. Feng Shui your chat or dating app usage space.
HORSE
Love: A real relationship is not all cute talk. Check if they respect you.
Health: Apply efficascent oil or balm before sleeping for good blood circulation.
Career: You will coordinate well today.
Wealth: Save for next month’s bills. Not everything has to be paid all at once.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for salary planning and wise payments. Feng Shui your payment tracking notebook or table.
GOAT
Love: A person who cannot fully introduce themselves might not have true intentions.
Health: Take vitamin C daily.
Career: You will do a small favor for a colleague. Remember, that is good karma.
Wealth: Do not lend money without a backup plan.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for confidence and boundary setting. Have the lending or receiving corner of your store checked for alignment.
MONKEY
Love: If they truly like you, they will not just disturb you at night when it is raining hard.
Health: Relax with music or meditation after work.
Career: There is a bonus if you meet your deadline properly.
Wealth: Invest only in things you understand. Do not just join trending schemes.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for grounded decisions. Ask for the right date to launch an online business if you have plans.
ROOSTER
Love: “Good morning” and “miss you” in chat are not enough look for consistency.
Health: Eat protein and vegetables to stay strong during rainy days.
Career: It is better to prioritize older pending tasks.
Wealth: Think carefully if you really need to take a loan now.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for loan clarity and financial wisdom.
Feng Shui your debt repayment altar area.
DOG
Love: If they avoid introducing you to family or friends, they are hiding something.
Health: Jog or walk around the house to keep your body moving.
Career: Use your gift of persuasion in meetings or pitches.
Wealth: You are planning an expense for the house.Think it through first.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for financial maturity. Have the north area of your home checked for stable income energy.
PIG
Love: Do not fall for “future plans” with no present effort.
Health: Eat fresh fruits to reduce stress.
Career: You will finish a multi-step task well.
Wealth: There might be a tempting promo but check first if it is really necessary.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for true mental clarity.
Ask for the right Feng Shui to avoid overspending.