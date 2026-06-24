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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Thursday (25 June 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Not everyone who sends sweet messages is sincere. Do not easily believe especially online.

Health: Eat bananas or chicken soup to strengthen your body during rainy days.

Career: There will be a last-minute work request. Stay calm, you can handle it.

Wealth: Do not put out money for an “investment” without a contract or receipt.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a green aventurine bracelet for protection and luck in business. Have your transaction space or cash flow corner at home checked.

OX

Love: Someone is being cute but will not fully reveal themselves — that is a red flag.

Health: Warm up your body with ginger tea every morning.

Career: You will handle a team conflict well.

Wealth: Do not send downpayments to suppliers you have not fully verified.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for smart deal making. Ask which direction is best for verifying contracts.

TIGER

Love: Someone acts sweet but then asks for load or GCash — start doubting.

Health: Keep your feet dry especially when commuting in the rain.

Career: Your improvement in report handling will be noticed.

Wealth: It is better to buy things with warranty than cheap but risky ones.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a red jasper bracelet for protection against impulsive deals. Feng Shui your shopping or checkout station at home.

RABBIT

Love: Connection is not just about butterflies. Check if they are consistent in actions.

Health: Eat soup and avoid too much soft drinks.

Career: You will receive help from an unexpected coworker.

Wealth: Do not fall for “limited time offer” traps if you do not really need it.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for financial clarity.

DRAGON

Love: A person who truly cares will not show up only when they need something.

Health: Exercise at least 15 minutes indoors for blood flow.

Career: A new task will be added. You can multitask.

Wealth: Avoid “guaranteed earnings” that have no detailed plan.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a smoky quartz bracelet for scam defense energy. Feng Shui your online cart review spot at home.

SNAKE

Love: They might just be using you as an “emotional escape.”

Health: Avoid staying up too late especially if you have work the next day.

Career: You will be given a new role. You deserve it.

Wealth: Do not send money to social media sellers with no track record.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet to filter connections properly. Feng Shui your chat or dating app usage space.

HORSE

Love: A real relationship is not all cute talk. Check if they respect you.

Health: Apply efficascent oil or balm before sleeping for good blood circulation.

Career: You will coordinate well today.

Wealth: Save for next month’s bills. Not everything has to be paid all at once.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Wear a citrine bracelet for salary planning and wise payments. Feng Shui your payment tracking notebook or table.

GOAT

Love: A person who cannot fully introduce themselves might not have true intentions.

Health: Take vitamin C daily.

Career: You will do a small favor for a colleague. Remember, that is good karma.

Wealth: Do not lend money without a backup plan.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 5

Advice: Wear a pyrite bracelet for confidence and boundary setting. Have the lending or receiving corner of your store checked for alignment.

MONKEY

Love: If they truly like you, they will not just disturb you at night when it is raining hard.

Health: Relax with music or meditation after work.

Career: There is a bonus if you meet your deadline properly.

Wealth: Invest only in things you understand. Do not just join trending schemes.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a silver hematite bracelet for grounded decisions. Ask for the right date to launch an online business if you have plans.

ROOSTER

Love: “Good morning” and “miss you” in chat are not enough look for consistency.

Health: Eat protein and vegetables to stay strong during rainy days.

Career: It is better to prioritize older pending tasks.

Wealth: Think carefully if you really need to take a loan now.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a lapis lazuli bracelet for loan clarity and financial wisdom.

Feng Shui your debt repayment altar area.

DOG

Love: If they avoid introducing you to family or friends, they are hiding something.

Health: Jog or walk around the house to keep your body moving.

Career: Use your gift of persuasion in meetings or pitches.

Wealth: You are planning an expense for the house.Think it through first.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a green jade bracelet for financial maturity. Have the north area of your home checked for stable income energy.

PIG

Love: Do not fall for “future plans” with no present effort.

Health: Eat fresh fruits to reduce stress.

Career: You will finish a multi-step task well.

Wealth: There might be a tempting promo but check first if it is really necessary.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Wear a clear quartz bracelet for true mental clarity.

Ask for the right Feng Shui to avoid overspending.

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