(June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor











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(June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor (June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor (June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor v(June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor (June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor (June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor (June 24 2026) Situation of water level at Angat Dam in Barangay San Lorenzo, Norzagaray, Bulacan on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. The water level at Angat Dam, Metro Manila’s primary water source, continues to decline due to insufficient rainfall. During a press conference on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration officials said that although another low-pressure area is currently being monitored, its trajectory is likely to recurve due to the effects of El Niño. PAGASA also revealed that the receding water level at Angat Dam would require approximately 1,229 millimeters of rainfall to recover. Photo/Analy Labor