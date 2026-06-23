Tagaytay kids join Olympic Day rites

Kids from three Tagaytay City schools engaging in sports activities highlighted the Philippine Olympic Committee’s (POC) global celebration of the Olympic Day on Tuesday at the Tagaytay CT Velodrome.

With POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino leading the annual celebration, the kids — more than 500 of them and all bouncing and frolicking inside the velodrome — took part in boxing, basketball, football, baseball, taekwondo and wrestling clinics administered by national sports association officials and coaches.

“This is a very important date in the Olympic Movement as we celebrate this day when Olympism and the Olympic Games were founded in 1894,” Tolentino said.

“It’s a day of fun and sports as we join the whole world in celebrating this day.”