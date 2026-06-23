SpaceX’s latest launch: A $20-B bond sale

SpaceX is moving ahead with a bond offering worth more than $20 billion even as its shares continue to slide following the company’s record-breaking stock market debut earlier this month.

The Elon Musk-led company is expected to use the proceeds to repay a bridge loan and potentially fund future corporate initiatives. The debt sale comes after SpaceX shares fell 16 percent on Monday, marking a third straight day of losses and closing below their first-day trading level. The broader technology sector also came under pressure, with Alphabet, Oracle, Microsoft and Meta all posting declines amid investor concerns over heavy capital spending.