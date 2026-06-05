SpaceX blasts past records with $74.4-B IPO

SpaceX has set the price of its initial public offering at $135 per share, valuing the aerospace and artificial intelligence company at $1.77 trillion and positioning it for the largest IPO in history.

At the offering price, the company is expected to raise $74.4 billion, surpassing the previous IPO record held by Saudi Aramco, which raised more than $29 billion when it went public in 2019. The valuation is also more than 40 percent higher than the $1.25 trillion valuation SpaceX assigned itself earlier this year. The company is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq next week under the ticker symbol SPCX.