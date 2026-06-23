Public forum on the impeachment trial

Students, workers, civil society groups, and community leaders gather for a public forum at the Sandejas Gym in De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), Manila on 23 June 2026. Organized by Bantay Senado, the Center for Social Action, and the School of Diplomacy and Governance, the forum aims to provide local leaders with a shared, accurate, and process-based understanding of the current impeachment proceedings and upcoming developments.

Students, workers, civil society groups, and community leaders gather for a public forum at the Sandejas Gym in De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), Manila on 23 June 2026. Organized by Bantay Senado, the Center for Social Action, and the School of Diplomacy and Governance, the forum aims to provide local leaders with a shared, accurate, and process-based understanding of the current impeachment proceedings and upcoming developments.











Copied