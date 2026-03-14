Green supports Sotto’s NBA dream

After getting undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sotto played in Australia and Japan while fulfilling his Gilas Pilipinas duty. He, however, skipped the second window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers recently as he prepares his return to the United States to play in the NCAA.

“Sure. I mean, I’m sure somebody’s advising him, but the best way to get looks is to be playing in the States,” Green said during a media availability even on Friday.

“If you’re going to Division I, you’ll get better NBA scouts to see you more often and then, of course, in college you can get paid a good amount of money just through the NIL (name, image and likeness), so it’s a win-win situation. But his height of 7-foot-3, you can’t teach that, so he has an advantage.”

Prior to declaring for the NBA Draft, Sotto was set to see action in the NCAA after drawing interests from elite programs like Kentucky, Georgia Tech, DePaul and Auburn.

He, however, pulled off a shocker when he brushed off college to sign with the NBA G League team Ignite, a program that offers a direct pathway to the NBA.