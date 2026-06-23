A dysfunctional Senate (2)

As of mid-June, what was constitutionally designed to be a chamber of discourse integral to the system of checks and balances has instead morphed into an arena for the raucous battle royale between Marcos-aligned forces and Duterte-loyalist blocs.

The latest “coup” that reshuffled the leadership, followed by chaotic reorganizations, has left the Senate paralyzed. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s urgent summons to a special session commencing 17 June — intended to fast-track geriatric health care, student aid programs, post-earthquake disaster response in Mindanao, energy security measures amid looming shortages, and long-overdue anti-political dynasty initiatives — is at risk of giving rise to another embarrassing episode in this political drama.

The timing couldn’t be any worse: while communities in Sarangani and Glan are still sifting through the rubble of the devastating 7.8 quake, our esteemed senators are busying themselves cementing alliances to grab majority support and control of the upper chamber.

This is far more than the routine partisan bickering that has become background noise for every Filipino’s daily struggles. These developments are symptoms of a profound institutional and governance failure, one that extracts a steep toll in human suffering and economic opportunity.

Victims of recent calamities linger in makeshift shelters, their pleas for swift relief lost in the politicking and bureaucracy. Vulnerable and marginalized sectors continue to await meaningful and efficient delivery of social services. Energy legislation that could stabilize the power supply and shield the economy from global shocks remain stalled, threatening livelihoods and businesses in an already dire economy.

Each wasted day of gridlock drains the public trust, erodes administrative efficiency, and squanders the hard-earned taxes of a people renowned for their resilience in the face of typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and an endless parade of political tempests.

The average Filipino, juggling multiple jobs or contemplating opportunities abroad, has every right to demand: Why exactly are we subsidizing this expensive drama club when urgent national needs scream for action?

The root of this dysfunction traces back to the bitter Marcos-Duterte rift that has fractured the once-lauded UniTeam alliance. What began as a pragmatic 2022 electoral marriage of convenience — blending the Marcos national machinery with the Duterte populist muscle — has deteriorated into open warfare marked by impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, accusations of confidential fund misuse and competing narratives of persecution versus accountability.

This personal and dynastic vendetta has spilled over to the Senate, where loyalties are split, committees are weaponized and basic organizational functions are sacrificed on the altar of factional loyalty. The impeachment trial preparations and unanswered public outcry for accountability in the flood control scandal only intensify the polarization through the lens of this high-stakes power struggle.

In the midst of this self-inflicted chaos, one cannot help but notice how the Senate’s paralysis exposes deeper structural flaws. The chamber, meant to provide thoughtful deliberation and intelligent discourse, has instead amplified division at the worst possible time.

With lives and livelihoods hanging in the balance, the people deserve better than this costly political spectacle.