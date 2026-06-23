A direct route going Shrewsbury UK

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong has expanded its Key Stage 3 program by opening an additional Year 7 class for the August 2026 intake, accelerating its plans to become a full through-train school and meet growing demand for uninterrupted British education pathways.

The announcement was made during the school’s Founding Key Stage 3 Cohort Reception, where school leaders highlighted plans to introduce Year 8 in August 2027. Under the model, students graduating from the Hong Kong campus will receive guaranteed consideration for progression into Year 9 at Shrewsbury School UK, strengthening links across the wider Shrewsbury educational network.