A direct route going Shrewsbury UK

Shrewsbury International School Hong Kong has expanded its Key Stage 3 program by opening an additional Year 7 class for the August 2026 intake, accelerating its plans to become a full through-train school and meet growing demand for uninterrupted British education pathways.
The announcement was made during the school’s Founding Key Stage 3 Cohort Reception, where school leaders highlighted plans to introduce Year 8 in August 2027. Under the model, students graduating from the Hong Kong campus will receive guaranteed consideration for progression into Year 9 at Shrewsbury School UK, strengthening links across the wider Shrewsbury educational network.
“The sealing of the Founding Futures Time Capsule, combined with the opening of an additional Year 7 class, marks a profound moment of validation for our global family of schools,” said principal Priya Kanthan. She said strong demand from families reflects growing interest in educational continuity, character development and global citizenship, supported by a pathway connecting students from Hong Kong to other schools within the Shrewsbury family.