The way we choose

What was more surprising, and frankly more disappointing, was the reaction from some on the other side of the fence. These were people and pages that once applauded when Vice President Leni Robredo, in the bruised aftermath of 2022, passed the baton of leadership to Senator Risa.

They cheered when Risa stood almost alone in the Senate minority, taking up the cudgels for accountability, sovereignty, and good governance from 2022 to 2025. But suddenly, now that some groups have called for her to consider the presidency, she is “divisive,” “unwinnable,” and somehow a threat to unity.

Disagreement is fine. Expected even. The loose constellation of groups and individuals that make up the so-called pinklawan universe has never been a monolithic entity. That has always been one of its strengths. Unlike political movements built around one family name or one messianic personality, this space has always contained a vast assortment of liberals, social democrats, reformists, progressives, volunteers, professionals, students, church people, civil society, sectoral groups, and a thousand other shades in between.

Diversity of opinion is not the issue. Bad faith is.

What is disheartening is seeing anonymous Facebook pages, hiding behind vague names and borrowed graphics, taking vicious shots from the dark in a manner almost indistinguishable from DDS troll operations. No names. No faces. No accountability. Just black propaganda dressed up as concern. This is not healthy democratic debate. This is cowardice with a Canva template.

The RisaNa! movement’s position is fairly straightforward. At a time when progressives still lack a clear standard-bearer for 2028, and with Leni Robredo repeatedly saying she has no intention of seeking national office again, Akbayan, Magdalo, and their allies put forward an option. And as options go, Risa Hontiveros is hardly unreasonable.

She has a serious legislative record. She has repeatedly shown courage on issues of sovereignty, women’s rights, public health, accountability, and democratic governance. She fought from a tiny Senate minority when it would have been easier to keep quiet.

And let us not forget, she has won the last two national elections she joined. She is not some pie-in-the-sky candidate whose name came up in some random group chat. She is a leader, a fighter, and yes, a proven winner.

Of course, people are free to prefer someone else. Bam Aquino. Kiko Pangilinan. Maybe even keep hoping that Leni takes back her words and changes her mind. That is all fair. That is democracy at work.

But if we are going to argue about 2028, let us at least argue honestly. Show your face. Put your name behind your position. Criticize if you must, but do it in good faith.

Because the way we choose our candidates matters too. If we demand integrity and transparency from the government, we should practice a little of both in our own politics.