House prosecution panel at Senate

Members of the House of Representatives serving as the prosecution panel in the impeachment proceedings met at the Senate’s Padilla Room on Monday. The group, headed by Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Reyes-Luistro, includes Rep. Lordan Suan, Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora, Atty. Benjamin Tolosa Jr., Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, Rep. Leila de Lima, Rep. Joel Chua, and Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez.| Aram Lascano

Members of the House of Representatives serving as the prosecution panel in the impeachment proceedings met at the Senate’s Padilla Room on Monday. The group, headed by Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville “Jinky Bitrics” Reyes-Luistro, includes Rep. Lordan Suan, Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora, Atty. Benjamin Tolosa Jr., Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, Rep. Leila de Lima, Rep. Joel Chua, and Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez.| Aram Lascano Aram Lascano











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