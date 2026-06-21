Hostile environment

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Dear Donna,

Yes, you may file for legal separation considering your husband’s abusive conduct towards you. While the Family Code does not allow absolute divorce, spouses may legally separate by order of a court without ending their marriage. Unlike a declaration that a marriage is void, a legal separation does not break the marital bond.

Among the grounds for legal separation under Article 55(1) of the Family Code is repeated physical violence or grossly abusive conduct against the spouse, their common child, or the spouse’s child.

Because the law does not clearly define “grossly abusive conduct,” the SC explained its meaning.