SC: Hostile behavior can justify legal separation

The couple married in 2003 and had two children. According to court records, the wife started a coffee-selling business to help support the family while the husband pursued nursing studies in hopes of eventually bringing the family abroad, a plan that did not materialize.

The husband alleged that throughout their marriage, his wife exercised control over their finances and refused to help him financially, including when he needed treatment for a toothache that required a root canal procedure.

He also claimed that during a party, his wife told friends she wanted to cut off his penis because they were no longer having sex.

The husband further alleged that she spread distorted stories about him to relatives and friends to make him appear negatively.

Grossly abusive

The husband likewise accused his wife of refusing marriage counseling, preventing him from seeing friends, manipulating their children to pressure him into providing more financial support, and maintaining a controlling attitude during their marriage.

The Regional Trial Court initially granted the petition for legal separation, ruling that the wife’s actions constituted grossly abusive conduct.

However, the Court of Appeals reversed the decision, saying the incidents were merely ordinary marital disagreements. The Supreme Court overturned the appellate court’s ruling.

While Philippine law does not recognize absolute divorce, the Family Code allows spouses to legally separate through a court order without dissolving the marriage bond.

Under Article 55(1) of the Family Code, repeated physical violence or grossly abusive conduct against a spouse or child may be grounds for legal separation.

Because the law does not specifically define “grossly abusive conduct,” the SC clarified that the term includes acts that create a hostile and intimidating environment for a spouse or children.

Remanded

The tribunal said courts must determine such cases based on the specific facts and evidence presented.

In this case, the SC found that the wife’s actions collectively created a hostile home environment for the husband, forcing him to constantly follow her lead despite attempts to repair the marriage through counseling and other interventions.

Witnesses also corroborated the wife’s controlling behavior, the Court said, adding that the husband was justified in seeking reassignment to another province to distance himself from the situation at home.

The SC ordered the case returned to the RTC for the dissolution and division of the couple’s property and for rulings on the custody and support of their children.

In a separate concurring opinion, Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen said abusive acts may justify legal separation even if they do not necessarily prove psychological incapacity that would void a marriage.

However, he noted such acts could indicate psychological incapacity if rooted in a pre-existing personality condition.