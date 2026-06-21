Bolivia declares 90-day emergency, military to quell protests

President Rodrigo Paz appeared in a predawn televised address on Saturday to warn protesters they would face "the full force of the law" as he moved to end the crisis.

He declared a 90-day state of emergency, which curbs the right to protest and allows the military to be deployed domestically.

Hours after his address, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters in the city of El Alto saw squads of soldiers and armed police moving in a convoy as bulldozers moved in to clear roadblocks.

Some residents clapped as they passed. One man handed a bag of bread to a police officer riding in the back of a pickup truck.

"I'm very happy," Carla Butron, a 39-year-old shopkeeper, told AFP.

"Everything has been difficult here in El Alto during these 50-some days — work, free movement."

'Held hostage by blockades'

In nearby La Paz, military police and navy personnel guarded the presidential palace and police tactical units were stationed on main squares.

"Bolivians cannot continue to be held hostage by blockades that prevent them from working, studying, receiving medical care, getting supplies and bringing food to their homes," Paz said in a social media post.

"This state of emergency is not intended to take away normalcy, but to restore it."