BoC to importers: Fast-track idle cargoes release

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) urged importers to facilitate the swift release of their shipments, particularly those that remain unpaid, unclaimed, or not withdrawn within prescribed reglementary periods, to address aging perishable cargo and ensure compliance with customs requirements.
In a statement on Sunday, BoC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said he has ordered the issuance of Notices of Delinquency with Final Demand to concerned parties to prompt immediate action and compliance with payment of duties and taxes.
The memorandum aims to ensure that goods such as food and other easily spoiled items do not stay too long in ports, contributing to cargo buildup and port congestion.
“Importers and consignees are reminded to closely monitor their shipments, settle duties and taxes promptly, complete documentation requirements on time, and immediately arrange cargo withdrawal upon clearance,” he said.
The BoC chief stressed that by acting without delay, stakeholders can help prevent spoilage and wastage, ensure that these goods remain safe and fit for consumption when they reach the market, and free up valuable port space for incoming cargoes.
The measure strengthens accountability and standard procedures across Collection Districts while speeding up cargo clearance and reducing port congestion.
Faster processing not only protects government revenue but also helps keep supply chains moving, allowing essential goods to reach stores and consumers on time and in good condition.
The initiative comes after the 10 June joint inspection conducted by Nepomuceno and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan at the Manila International Container Port, where 26 abandoned containers of fresh red onions were found to have deteriorated, with some already showing spoilage and sprouting due to prolonged stay at the port.