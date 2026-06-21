BoC to importers: Fast-track idle cargoes release

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) urged importers to facilitate the swift release of their shipments, particularly those that remain unpaid, unclaimed, or not withdrawn within prescribed reglementary periods, to address aging perishable cargo and ensure compliance with customs requirements.

In a statement on Sunday, BoC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said he has ordered the issuance of Notices of Delinquency with Final Demand to concerned parties to prompt immediate action and compliance with payment of duties and taxes.

The memorandum aims to ensure that goods such as food and other easily spoiled items do not stay too long in ports, contributing to cargo buildup and port congestion.