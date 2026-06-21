24 OFWs freed from Russia return home

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro received the first batch shortly after midnight, while Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac welcomed the second group, composed of 18 Filipinos, including 16 women and two men.

The workers had been detained in Irkutsk, Siberia, over immigration-related issues. According to Philippine officials, they were not charged with any crime and are believed to have been victims of illegal recruitment.

Their case was raised during a bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan earlier this week.

According to Philippine officials, Putin ordered the release and deportation of the Filipinos after learning about their situation.

Cacdac said the President was deeply concerned after being informed of the workers’ plight and sought Russia’s assistance during the talks.

The DMW said the repatriated workers will undergo interviews and an investigation to determine how they were recruited and whether illegal recruitment or human trafficking syndicates were involved.

Government agencies also assured the returnees of continued assistance, including transportation to their home provinces, temporary accommodation, financial aid, legal assistance, livelihood support, skills training and employment opportunities.

The Philippines and Russia also agreed to explore broader cooperation in areas such as energy, agriculture and food security during the summit.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, about 15,000 Filipinos currently live and work in Russia.