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Iranian delegation arrives in Switzerland for US talks: Bern

Talks on implementing the US-Iran deal were scheduled to take place at the Burgenstock resort, overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland
Talks on implementing the US-Iran deal were scheduled to take place at the Burgenstock resort, overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland Photo courtesy of AFP
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An Iranian delegation landed in Switzerland late Saturday ahead of talks at the Burgenstock resort on the preliminary US-Iran deal to halt the Middle East war, said Bern.

"We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland," the Swiss foreign ministry said on X, adding that the talks were part of the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States.

Iran's official news agency IRNA also said Tehran's delegation had arrived in Switzerland ahead of the talks.

Talks on implementing the US-Iran deal were scheduled to take place at the Burgenstock resort, overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland
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Talks on implementing the US-Iran deal were scheduled to take place at the Burgenstock resort, overlooking Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland
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