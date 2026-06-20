Ateneo alumni rally behind Alas

The deaths of Baterbonia and Adili rocked the Ateneo basketball program as head coach Tab Baldwin as well as assistant coaches Jon Jacinto, Sandro Soriano and Dean Castano, strength and conditioning coach CJ Elumba, and physical therapist Jerick Rueca were banned from participating in any University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP)-related activity while investigations are still ongoing.

With that, Alas emerged as the only holdover since he was not part of the ill-fated boot camp in Aurora.

“Well, first of all, he has pedigree. If we look at his coaching background, you can’t deny his track record,” said Tañada, the grandson of the late former Senator Lorenzo Tañada, on Saturday afternoon, adding that Alas’ winning pedigree in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) makes him the logical choice for one of the most coveted roles in amateur basketball.

Aside from winning NCAA titles for Letran College in 1998, 2003, and 2005, Alas also made an impact at the professional level after leading the Manila Metrostars in the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association before winning a gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Brunei in 1999.

“For me, when Coach Louie played for Adamson (University), he was already known as a point guard and even then, his potential to be a coach was very evident. The strongest proof is that he’s won championships at the college level.”

Meanwhile, Jose Ochangco stressed that Alas’ ability to communicate with players is his strongest suit, especially with his youngest son, Kieffer, part of the team.

“The tactics are there, and of course, this year, we’ve been pressing more. So the master of pressing is actually Coach Louie, but I think emotionally also, it has to be him,” said Ochango, a contractor and farm owner, adding that being a father figure to the players and the sorrow he shares with them due to the deaths of their teammates put him in a perfect position to coach them.

“His Letran team loves him. He’s adored there. He’s rebuilt programs and, most importantly, he can communicate with everyone.”