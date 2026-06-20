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Ample food stockpiles seen mitigating El Niño impact

(June 15 2026) PAGASA officials hold a press conference in line with the observance of Typhoon and Flood Awareness Week (TFAW), held at the Amihan Conference Room of the PAGASA Science Garden Compound in Quezon City on Monday, June 15, 2026, as they give developments of the El Nino phenomenon which started last month and will persist until 2027. Photo/Analy Labor
(June 15 2026) PAGASA officials hold a press conference in line with the observance of Typhoon and Flood Awareness Week (TFAW), held at the Amihan Conference Room of the PAGASA Science Garden Compound in Quezon City on Monday, June 15, 2026, as they give developments of the El Nino phenomenon which started last month and will persist until 2027. Photo/Analy LaborPhoto courtesy of Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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Near-record global food inventories could help shield consumers from supply disruptions as a potentially powerful El Nino threatens agricultural production across key growing regions.

The weather phenomenon, which is expected to intensify in the coming months, has historically triggered droughts, floods and crop losses worldwide. 

However, strong harvests over the past several years have left major producers with ample reserves of wheat, rice, corn and soybeans.

(June 15 2026) PAGASA officials hold a press conference in line with the observance of Typhoon and Flood Awareness Week (TFAW), held at the Amihan Conference Room of the PAGASA Science Garden Compound in Quezon City on Monday, June 15, 2026, as they give developments of the El Nino phenomenon which started last month and will persist until 2027. Photo/Analy Labor
Food stockpiles may blunt El Niño impact

Silver lining

“There is a bit of silver lining as far as global stocks and recent harvests of rice and other cereals is concerned,” said United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization economist Shirley Mustafa. She added that existing inventories are likely to cushion part of the impact from El Nino.

Global wheat stocks are projected to reach their highest level in five years, while world rice reserves have climbed to a record high. India, which accounts for about 40 percent of global rice exports, is holding stocks far above government targets.

“India imposed curbs on rice exports during previous El Niño years when production came under pressure,” said a New Delhi-based grain dealer.

“But with record wheat and rice inventories this year, the government is unlikely to restrict rice exports.”

(June 15 2026) PAGASA officials hold a press conference in line with the observance of Typhoon and Flood Awareness Week (TFAW), held at the Amihan Conference Room of the PAGASA Science Garden Compound in Quezon City on Monday, June 15, 2026, as they give developments of the El Nino phenomenon which started last month and will persist until 2027. Photo/Analy Labor
DA revives El Niño task force as weather threatens rice output

Improving irrigation systems

Indonesia and Thailand have also built up supplies and strengthened preparations, including improving irrigation systems and maintaining high reservoir levels to support crop production during dry conditions,” he added.

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