Suspect surrenders, stolen motorcycle recovered in Candon City carnapping

A man accused of taking a motorcycle used for a food cart business voluntarily surrendered to authorities on June 18, leading to the recovery of the vehicle several days after it was allegedly taken in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

The complainant, Jolly Cordova, 31, a businesswoman from Barangay Calaoan, Candon City, reported that her black Motoposh motorcycle with sidecar, bearing plate number N885BA, was taken without her consent.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ferry Panganiban Virgino, a resident of Quirino, Ilocos Sur.

Investigation showed that the suspect was introduced to Cordova on June 8 as a prospective vendor for her siomai business. He was later hired and entrusted with the motorcycle, sidecar, and food products for selling operations.

Cordova reportedly terminated the suspect's employment on June 13 due to poor sales performance. Although the motorcycle had been returned, it was later parked at the boarding house of one of her employees in Barangay Paras, Candon City.

On June 14, at around 8 a.m., the suspect was allegedly seen driving away with the motorcycle. The vehicle was not returned, prompting the victim to seek police assistance.

Following the identification of the suspect, authorities launched a hot pursuit operation and coordinated with the Quirino Municipal Police Station.

At around 4 p.m. on June 18, the suspect voluntarily surrendered to Quirino police and turned over the motorcycle with sidecar in his possession.

The victim later positively identified the recovered vehicle as her property and pointed to the suspect as the individual who allegedly took it.

The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and underwent a medical examination before being turned over to authorities for the filing of appropriate charges.

The recovered motorcycle was brought to the Candon City Police Station and will be used as evidence in the case.