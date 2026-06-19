Sandiganbayan defers arraignment of Cusi, ex-DOE execs over Malapampaya stake sale

Cusi and his supposed cohorts are being accused of unlawfully granting the sale of Chevron Philippines’ 45 percent share in the Malampaya gas project to Udenna Corporation in 2019.

Notably, Uddena Corporation was founded and currently owned by Davao businessman Dennis Uy, one of the financial contributors during the campaign of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Based on the original complaint of the Office of the Ombudsman submitted last 28 August 2025, the transaction was said to have caused damages to the government amounting to at least ₱1 million.

However, the lawyer of accused Rowena Joyce Delos Santos argued that the supposed injury as implied in the complaint was not properly elaborated, prompting them to file a motion for a bill of particulars.

Such a motion is a formal legal request wherein an opposing party is urged to provide clarifications to vague and broad allegations that are indicated in a particular complaint.

With the motion at hand and the precedent set by Article III, Section 14 of the 1987 Constitution, the justices ordered the prosecution to submit the appropriate response to the motion within a period of five days.

No more delays

Following the ruling, Presiding Justice Karl Miranda appealed to both the accused and their respective lawyers to avoid further delays in the arraignment process.

Miranda said that he does believe that the countless motions submitted by the defense were them just acting in the best interests of their clients, but noted that such legal remedies should not impede the administration of justice.

The justice further stated that continuous delays only led to the draining of resources on the part of the accused.