Rediscovering ‘El Filibusterismo’

The second reading session will be held on 27 June, allowing participants to experience the story chapter by chapter alongside fellow readers. The first gathering covered Chapters 1 to 7, while the second session will focus on Chapters 21 to 39.

First published in 1891, El Filibusterismo serves as the sequel to Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and follows the transformation of Crisostomo Ibarra into the mysterious Simoun. Returning to the Philippines after years abroad, Simoun embarks on a path shaped by disillusionment, revenge and a desire to challenge an oppressive colonial system.

More than a continuation of Ibarra’s story, the novel offers a powerful examination of injustice, power and social change. Together with Noli Me Tangere, it helped awaken nationalist consciousness during the Spanish colonial period and became an important influence on the reform and revolutionary movements that eventually shaped the nation’s struggle for freedom.

The readathon will feature guest readers and performers who will present selected chapters, creating a shared literary experience that allows attendees to engage with the text in a fresh and interactive way. Participants are encouraged to bring their own copies of the novel and immerse themselves in the story alongside other readers.

Guests may also attend in Filipiniana attire, adding a celebratory touch to an event that honors both Philippine literature and national heritage.

Open to the public, the gathering at Bonifacio Global City offers readers a chance to revisit a familiar classic and discover new insights within its pages. More than 130 years after its publication, El Filibusterismo continues to challenge, provoke and inspire, proving that some stories remain relevant across generations.