PSEi slips as BSP turns hawkish

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) slipped 18.31 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 6,135.35 on Friday, while the peso weakened to P60.775 per US dollar from P60.567 previously.

The benchmark index extended its recent pullback as investors digested the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) more hawkish inflation outlook and the possibility that interest rates may remain elevated for longer.

The BSP raised its key policy rate to 4.75 percent on Thursday in response to inflationary pressures stemming from the Gulf conflict. While higher interest rates help curb inflation, they can also weigh on economic growth and corporate earnings.